CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District are giving community members the chance to see its newest high school before it officially opens to its students in the fall.

According to a post made to the district’s social media platforms, Canyon ISD will host an open house of West Plains High School at 6 p.m. on July 19. Officials said that this event is for “anyone in the community that would like to see this beautiful new facility.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, West Plains High School is one of the three new schools within Canyon ISD that was a part of the district’s 2018 bond. The other two campuses, Heritage Hills Elementary and Spring Canyon Elementary, opened in the fall of 2021.

The West Plains High School campus is located near Helium Road and Arden Road. According to previous reports, community members participated in a beam-signing ceremony for the campus in November 2020, as construction for the campus was underway.