AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District announced that the district will host a community open house, giving Canyon ISD residents the chance to tour the renovations at Randall High School and the new Randall Junior High campus.

The Randall Community Open House will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the campuses, located at 9201 Bell Street. According to a news release from the district, community members will be able to tour the campuses, seeing the new renovations to Randall High School as well as the unveiling of Randall Junior High.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, these improvements come after members of the community approved a nearly $200 million bond proposal. This bond included the renovation of Randall High, using a portion of the old high school campus as the new Randall Junior High.

The bond also included three new campuses, including West Plains High School, along with Spring Canyon Elementary and Heritage Hills Elementary. According to previous reports, the bond also included renovations to the district’s football stadium, internet connectivity improvements as well as the renovation of existing facilities.

For more information about the district, visit its website.