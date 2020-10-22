Canyon ISD to end virtual learning

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, Canyon ISD will end virtual instruction and expect all students who selected virtual instruction to return to in-person instruction. The district said that in-person instruction remains the best method for a child’s learning and social-emotional growth.

According to Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche, Canyon ISD administration has been reviewing student performance and attendance data from the first six weeks of school.

According to Dr. Flusche, the percentage of virtual students showing low performance is significant: 49% of high school students, 34% of junior high students, 41% of intermediate students, and 21% of elementary students. The district believes it is in the best interest of all Canyon ISD students to return to in-person, on-campus instruction as soon as possible.

Students and staff will still be expected to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines established in the Return to School Plan, including wearing masks during the school day and school-sponsored events and activities.

Parents and guardians who prefer to pursue alternative means of education for a student, below is a partial list of available educational possibilities:

● Go to school for in-person learning

● Withdraw the student to homeschool

● Transfer to another district offering virtual instruction

● Utilize the Texas Virtual Academy or another online school program

Virtual instruction will only be available for students who are required to quarantine due to exposure or a positive COVID-19 test. Canyon ISD will continue to provide those who are affected with virtual instruction options for the required period of time.

Campus principals and staff will be contacting parents and guardians to assist with students returning to on-campus instruction.

