Canyon ISD teachers surprised with $24,556 in education support grants

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD said it has granted $24,556 in education support grants to teachers on Thursday, Oct. 28. as part of their fall grant program.

These are the teachers who were surprised outside of their respective campuses:

Grant TitleGrade LevelSchoolApplicantAmount RequestedAmount Granted
Meeting an
Urgent Need
Through
Sensory Play		K-4, Special EducationReeves-Hinger ElementaryJennifer Smith$3059.54$3059.54
Standard
Grant for
Emotional
ABCs		Pre-K-2City View ElementaryLaci Hewitt$239.60$239.60
Pathways to
Learning		K-4Gene HoweJanet Sheppard$1505.59$1505.59
Fun Math
Fact
Automaticity
with Reflex		1-4Reeves-Hinger ElementaryKatie Lawson$3295.00$3295.00
Robotics and
STEAM
Dream Team		5-6Canyon Intermediate SchoolHeather Finsterwald$4967.14$4967.14
Poster MakerECSC, Pre-K-4Heritage Hills ElementaryChris Young$3640.00$3640.00
Levelled Literacy Intervention Orange SystemIntervention/ Special EducationGene Howe ElementaryAmber Parker$3161.00$3161.00
Curious
Minds,
Future
Leaders		K-4Heritage Hills ElementaryLori Betzen$2714.68$2714.68
Reading &
Language
Arts		Pre-K – 4thCanyon Junior High SchoolCharma Lynch$4974.06$4974.06
Total:$27,556.61

According to the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, teachers can apply for grants twice a year, and applications are analyzed by a committee of board members who make sure approval criteria are met.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these fall grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”

