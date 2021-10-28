Canyon ISD teachers surprised with $24,556 in education support grants

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD said it has granted $24,556 in education support grants to teachers on Thursday, Oct. 28. as part of their fall grant program.
These are the teachers who were surprised outside of their respective campuses:
|Grant Title
|Grade Level
|School
|Applicant
|Amount Requested
|Amount Granted
|Meeting an
Urgent Need
Through
Sensory Play
|K-4, Special Education
|Reeves-Hinger Elementary
|Jennifer Smith
|$3059.54
|$3059.54
|Standard
Grant for
Emotional
ABCs
|Pre-K-2
|City View Elementary
|Laci Hewitt
|$239.60
|$239.60
|Pathways to
Learning
|K-4
|Gene Howe
|Janet Sheppard
|$1505.59
|$1505.59
|Fun Math
Fact
Automaticity
with Reflex
|1-4
|Reeves-Hinger Elementary
|Katie Lawson
|$3295.00
|$3295.00
|Robotics and
STEAM
Dream Team
|5-6
|Canyon Intermediate School
|Heather Finsterwald
|$4967.14
|$4967.14
|Poster Maker
|ECSC, Pre-K-4
|Heritage Hills Elementary
|Chris Young
|$3640.00
|$3640.00
|Levelled Literacy Intervention Orange System
|Intervention/ Special Education
|Gene Howe Elementary
|Amber Parker
|$3161.00
|$3161.00
|Curious
Minds,
Future
Leaders
|K-4
|Heritage Hills Elementary
|Lori Betzen
|$2714.68
|$2714.68
|Reading &
Language
Arts
|Pre-K – 4th
|Canyon Junior High School
|Charma Lynch
|$4974.06
|$4974.06
|Total:
|$27,556.61
According to the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, teachers can apply for grants twice a year, and applications are analyzed by a committee of board members who make sure approval criteria are met.
“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these fall grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”