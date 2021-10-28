Canyon ISD teachers surprised with $24,556 in education support grants

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Education Foundation of Canyon ISD said it has granted $24,556 in education support grants to teachers on Thursday, Oct. 28. as part of their fall grant program.

These are the teachers who were surprised outside of their respective campuses:

Grant Title Grade Level School Applicant Amount Requested Amount Granted Meeting an

Urgent Need

Through

Sensory Play K-4, Special Education Reeves-Hinger Elementary Jennifer Smith $3059.54 $3059.54 Standard

Grant for

Emotional

ABCs Pre-K-2 City View Elementary Laci Hewitt $239.60 $239.60 Pathways to

Learning K-4 Gene Howe Janet Sheppard $1505.59 $1505.59 Fun Math

Fact

Automaticity

with Reflex 1-4 Reeves-Hinger Elementary Katie Lawson $3295.00 $3295.00 Robotics and

STEAM

Dream Team 5-6 Canyon Intermediate School Heather Finsterwald $4967.14 $4967.14 Poster Maker ECSC, Pre-K-4 Heritage Hills Elementary Chris Young $3640.00 $3640.00 Levelled Literacy Intervention Orange System Intervention/ Special Education Gene Howe Elementary Amber Parker $3161.00 $3161.00 Curious

Minds,

Future

Leaders K-4 Heritage Hills Elementary Lori Betzen $2714.68 $2714.68 Reading &

Language

Arts Pre-K – 4th Canyon Junior High School Charma Lynch $4974.06 $4974.06 Total: $27,556.61

According to the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, teachers can apply for grants twice a year, and applications are analyzed by a committee of board members who make sure approval criteria are met.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support these teachers with these fall grants. Their work to find new and innovative ways to educate our students is inspiring,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to helping Canyon ISD provide impactful educational experiences every year.”