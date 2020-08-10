Canyon ISD teacher’s Facebook post goes viral

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sundown Lane Elementary kindergarten teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would the spread the way it did.

“I had no clue. I figured it would impact a few people in our area. I had no clue it would impact so many,” said Kimmell

The post now has over 40,000 shares on Facebook. Kimmell says she was inspired to make the now viral post in response to another post she saw on Facebook.

“It just was not positive and it wasn’t necessarily what was going to be happening in my classroom or what I want in my son’s classroom. I saw a lot of parents concerned about it and just kind of a lot of unrest happening and so I wanted to put my take out there,” said Kimmell.

So what’s included in the post?

“I just started out with dear kindergarten parent and then we kind of go through what our day might be like in the beginning. You can hug whoever drops you off and we are going to comfort you. This is my cool face shield, maybe I feel like an astronaut, maybe you feel like an astronaut. We get to go to recess and we get to go to P.E. and all of those things. Then I just kind of ended with every single year, we prepare for your kid,” said Kimmell.

The single most important takeaway that Kimmell wants people that read her post to have?

“Just have a positive mindset for parents, for teachers and for kids. We’re going to have some things that we don’t love. So change that mindset and get ready to have a positive year because if you go in positive, then you will just take all of those changes in stride,” said Kimmell.

To view Kimmell’s Facebook post in its entirety, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dana.kimmell/posts/10216100085964428