CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District Board of Education announced a special meeting for Monday, expected to include discussion on student meal prices for the upcoming school year, salaries, and budget amendments.

According to the announcement, the Canyon ISD Board will host the meeting at the District Support Center at 3301 N. 23rd St in Canyon. The meeting is expected to begin at 7 p.m. after a closed executive session.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below:

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.