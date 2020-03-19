Canyon ISD superintendent addresses COVID-19 precautions

Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche along with other superintendents across the state, call it an unprecedented event.

“It hasn’t happened before, where an epidemic has caused schools to be forced to close and to deliver instruction in another manner besides students coming to school buildings,” said Flusche.

Canyon ISD is one of several schools in the Texas panhandle that is cancelling school next week due to Covid-19, with remote learning a strong and almost certain possibility.

”We anticipate that instruction will continue with students at home,” said Flusche.

Some of the concerns that Flusche says that have been raised is parents who don’t have child care, which he knows will be a challenge for them.

“I would just suggest that they look in the same avenues for the current week, which is spring break and whatever their arrangements are for spring break and that they can hopefully continue those into next week,” said Flusche.

Also an issue at hand is providing and getting food to students in need who rely on discounted meals during the week.

“There’s a federal program that Canyon ISD has applied for which would allow us to have a feeding program, that’s the name of the program from the federal government and when we do that, we can provide meals at some school sites and have the ability for students in any of our grades to come to those sites to eat there or a grab and go kind of pickup meal,” said Flusche.

And with the ever-changing updates, Flusche says he wants area residents to know that the decisions they’ll make, will have safety as it’s top priority.

“The messages and information coming to us from our governing bodies from the federal government, the state government, the Texas Education Agency even the health department evolves within hours. So we’re working to be responsive to that but most importantly let’s protect our kids, let’s protect our staff and our community,” said Flusche.