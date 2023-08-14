CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School Board discussed the next steps to fill the open seat left by the death of Paul Blake.

The board voted in favor of appointing someone to Place One with a vote of three to two.

The board then voted down the option of calling for a special election with a vote of two to three. Candidate applications are opening for the Place One seat.

The appointee will serve until May 2025, and then the seat will be up in the May election.