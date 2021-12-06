Canyon ISD says class to continue as planned after police investigate social media post

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In a statement through social media Monday morning, Canyon Independent School District said that classes would continue as planned after police investigated a social media post about “possible school violence.”

“They have found no credible evidence that the post is referring to any school in Canyon ISD,” said the district, after announcing the Amarillo Police Department had “thoroughly investigated” the post.

While the school day was set to continue, as usual, Canyon ISD also noted that “extra precautions” would be in place.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.