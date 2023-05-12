CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District reported on Friday morning that the district was made aware of a concerning social media post that was found to be fake.

A Canyon ISD Facebook post detailed that after an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and CISD Administration, the post was found to be fake and “is a duplicate in other areas of the country.”

In addition, Canyon ISD noted that both Randall High School and Randall Junior High School will resume a normal school day with “increased security measures.”

Canyon ISD advised that “if you see something or hear something, say something.”