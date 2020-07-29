Canyon ISD releases ‘Return to School’ plan

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD has released its back to school plan.

The district said students will have an option to have on-campus classes or virtual learning.

CISD said regardless of learning environment, the district is committed to ensuring students have an equitable experience, access to high-quality instruction, and are engaged in the learning.

“Canyon ISD has adjusted our instructional plan to have the traditional on-campus learning as well as offering a virtual learning program. There is a raised level of safety for staff and students in our community. This document “Return to School” provides information for our staff and parents about the plans to begin the new school year,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche.

CISD said with the possibility of campus closures due to COVID-19, 10 minutes have been added to the end of its campuses’ bell schedule to ensure they meet the required 75,600 instructional minutes. For a detailed bell schedule, go to the CISD’s website.

See the document below to read all of CISD’s return to school plan. Some mobile users may need to tap here.

Canyon ISD’s first day of school is slated for Aug. 19.

