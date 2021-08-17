Canyon ISD reducing tax rate and budget for the upcoming school year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD said that it is reducing the tax rate and budget for the 2021 school year.

CISD announced that the Board of Trustees met on Monday August 16, for a special meeting to consider the tax rate and budget for 2022.

CISD said that the board adopted a tax rate that is 0.047 lower than last year stating that the adopted rate for last year stood at $1.28 and is reduced to $1.233 for this school year.

The school district said, last year, a home valued at $200,000 (after exemptions) was assessed $2,560 for school taxes. At this year’s lower rate, a $200,000 home will be assessed $2,466, $94 less than the previous year.