CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District announced that before kickoff at Friday’s Canyon vs. Randall football game, officials will recognize the inaugural class of the new Canyon ISD Athletics Hall of Fame.

As noted on the Canyon ISD website, those included in the Athletics Hall of Fame are alumni, employees, or volunteers that will be recognized for achievements in their chosen fields. Areas of consideration for the honorees include achievement, leadership, athletics, and community service.

The district described that those considered for the hall are eligible individuals who have shown:

Actions demonstrating outstanding character;

Achievement at an international, national, or local level;

Leadership qualities that can inspire students in the pursuit of excellence;

Accomplishments that are outstanding or leadership that is considered exceptional.

For the inaugural class of the Canyon ISD Athletics Hall of Fame, officials are expected to recognize:

Merry Johnson Byers

Chelsea Carrol (Burney)

Heston Kjerstad

Joe Lombard

Bob Schneider

Mike Wartes

Jim Wilcoxson

The district noted that tickets for the Canyon vs. Randall game can be purchased online.