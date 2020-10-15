CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD and the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, according to the district, will receive a donation from Atmos Energy.
Atmos is reportedly donating $2,000 to the Foundation and $16,000 to Canyon ISD.
The checks will be presented at the District Support Center during the Education Foundation meeting today.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General
- ‘Total nonsense’: Dr. Fauci criticizes concept of ‘herd immunity’
- Canyon ISD receives donation from Atmos Energy
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- Food Distribution Events Planned This Weekend