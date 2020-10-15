Canyon ISD receives donation from Atmos Energy

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD and the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD, according to the district, will receive a donation from Atmos Energy.

Atmos is reportedly donating $2,000 to the Foundation and $16,000 to Canyon ISD.

The checks will be presented at the District Support Center during the Education Foundation meeting today.

