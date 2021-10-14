Canyon ISD ranked #1 among area school districts

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon Independent School District (Canyon ISD) announced its report card scores and area district rankings from Niche.com Wednesday evening, promoting its placement as the #1 school district in the Amarillo area.

Using sources such as the US Department of Education, and reviewing topics ranging from academics to food quality, Canyon ISD received an overall Niche.com ‘grade’ of “A-” in its most recent report.

The most recent report from Niche described Canyon ISD as serving 10,381 students in total, with a student-teacher ratio of around 16 to one. The district noted itself as encompassing 732 square miles in the area, including eight campuses in south Amarillo and five campuses in Canyon, alongside two in-between.

CISD Boundary Map

Canyon ISD was also ranked by Niche as the 46th best school district for Texas athletes, and among the top 200 Texas school districts altogether.

What about individual schools? According to Niche, a few campuses in the district stand out:

Best Elementary School: Hillside Elementary School

Best Middle School: Greenways Intermediate School

Best High School: Canyon High School

However, all of the schools within the district received a report card grade of “C+” or higher, with the vast majority receiving an “A-” score.

What about Amarillo ISD?

Amarillo Independent School District ranked #2 for Potter County, according to Niche. Its overall grade clocked in at a “B+”, and it beat Canyon ISD as the 40th best school district for Texas Athletes. It was also noted as 35th most diverse school district in Texas.

Top Five overall rankings for the Amarillo area:

#1 – Canyon Independent School District (A-)

Canyon Independent School District (A-) #2 – Bushland Independent School District (A-)

Bushland Independent School District (A-) #3 – Panhandle Independent School District (B+)

Panhandle Independent School District (B+) #4 – Amarillo Independent School District (B+)

Amarillo Independent School District (B+) #5 – Happy Independent School District (B+)

Find the overall list and reviews for each district here, as well as the sources and methods used for the rankings.