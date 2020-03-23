AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Canyon ISD announced through their Facebook page Saturday, March 21, that they would be providing free meals for their students starting Monday, March 23.
Canyon ISD said in the Facebook post that students up to 18 years old would be able to pick up the free meals provided.
Students can find the meals that are available for Curbside pickup at these locations: Lakeview Elem, Sundown Lane Elem, Canyon JH, and Westover Park JH.
Meals will also be taken to 5 additional locations.
- 11:00 – 11:30 His Church, 6300 Arden Road
- 11:45 – 12:15 Stone Canyon Apartments, 6208 Ventura Drive
- 12:30 – 1:00 Western Mobile Park, 8530 S. Western
- 11:00 – 11:30 Canyon HS Parking Lot, 1701 23rd Street
- 12:30 – 1:00 Lake Tanglewood Community Church, 106 Tanglewood Dr., Amarillo
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Small business loan applications are now available in Texas due to COVID-19
- ‘It can happen quickly’: U.S. nurse volunteering in Italy warns Americans
- Canyon ISD providing free meals for students
- Kids Inc. cancels indoor soccer season
- Mesa Verde elementary staff finds creative way to let students know they are missed