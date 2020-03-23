Canyon ISD providing free meals for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Canyon ISD announced through their Facebook page Saturday, March 21, that they would be providing free meals for their students starting Monday, March 23.

Canyon ISD said in the Facebook post that students up to 18 years old would be able to pick up the free meals provided.

Students can find the meals that are available for Curbside pickup at these locations: Lakeview Elem, Sundown Lane Elem, Canyon JH, and Westover Park JH.

Meals will also be taken to 5 additional locations.

11:00 – 11:30 His Church, 6300 Arden Road

11:45 – 12:15 Stone Canyon Apartments, 6208 Ventura Drive

12:30 – 1:00 Western Mobile Park, 8530 S. Western

11:00 – 11:30 Canyon HS Parking Lot, 1701 23rd Street

12:30 – 1:00 Lake Tanglewood Community Church, 106 Tanglewood Dr., Amarillo

More from MyHighPlains.com: