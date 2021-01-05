Canyon ISD prepares to bring additional schools to Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District is preparing to expand.

In fact, by the end of 2021, two new elementary schools will be open and ready to serve students.

Canyon ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Flusche, said “It was November of 2018 when our community passed the bond by a high margin. We are in the process of constructing Spring Canyon Elementary School for the Southern area of the district and Heritage Hills Elementary School for the Northern area of the district.”

Heritage Hills’ mascot will be the Hedgehogs and is preparing to welcome approximately 400 kids, but the building will be designed to serve 750.

As for Spring Canyon Eagles, their building will be designed to serve 500, with “core” areas to serve 750 students.

“As we progress, in a month or so, we’ll actually be identifying which staff have preferred to move to those campuses and so we’ll begin to staff up the schools and get ready with our instructional resources; furniture’s now ordered,” said Dr. Flusche.

Dr. Flusche shared that as they move forward, they have also already chosen principals to lead these new schools.

He continued, “Mr. Noe Renteria is going to be the Principal of Spring Canyon and Miss Tina Finke is going to be the Principal at Heritage Hills.”

Additionally, for older students, in the fall of 2022, Canyon ISD will open their third secondary school, West Plains High School.

As for now, Dr. Flusche said his district is just happy to have school back in session.

“Yes, the protocols are still in place, but golly we love our kids. We’re glad to have them back in the classroom and our teachers doing what they do best,” said Dr. Flusche.

In addition to these exciting upcoming events, what was formerly the Randall High School East Campus will be renovated, expanded, and transformed into the Randall Junior High School.

The new junior high will be opening in the fall of 2022.