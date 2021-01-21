Canyon ISD partners with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for new food recycling program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD has partnered with a local non-profit to make better use of unwanted food that would usually go in the trash.

Robie Lambeth, a kitchen staff employee with CISD set forth in motion an idea that would lead to a new food recycling program at Arden Road Elementary.

“We kind of took that idea of hers and ran with it. At lunch time at the end of their lunch period when they’re finished eating their food, whatever food is left over, any food that they don’t want, they’re able to donate that food and separate it into different bins,” said Halley Holloway, Chartwell’s Resident Dietician with Canyon ISD.

Instead of going into the trash, that food will now go to the animals out at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which cares for over 2,000 animals.

A partnership that Wild West founder Stephanie Oravetz was more than happy to be a part of.

“We’ve got a lot of animals like opossums, raccoons, porcupines, a lot of things like that will always eat fresh fruit and vegetables while in rehabilitation. It’s going to save us hundreds of dollars throughout the year,” said Oravetz.

Holloway said because of COVID-19, this program’s timing is perfect.

“In the past what we’ve had is we’ve had a table in the cafeteria where children can put uneaten, unwanted food that they can share with their friends. This year because we are more cautious of germs we are not allowed to have that. This was just a great idea,” said Holloway.

“It shows the kids the importance of recycling or how they can give back in their community because we as a community should take care of our community and we should start to teach kids that at a young age,” said Oravetz.

The program was made possible thanks to a grant through the Wal-Mart Foundation.