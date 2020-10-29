Canyon ISD open regularly today

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD has announced on their Facebook that they will be open today, and have scheduled classes for the regular time.

The statement from their Facebook reads, “Personnel from Canyon ISD have been driving roads and checking weather conditions since 4:00am. District staff also participated in a 5:00am conference call with the National Weather Service. Today’s decision for the status of our schools is a result of gathering as much information as we could about the current and upcoming weather conditions. The decision to have school on time today allows parents to determine whether to send their child to school or bring them later. If we delay or cancel school today, then we take away some of the choices for our parents who have to be at work or other obligations. If a parent feels they need to keep their children home or arrive later today, we respect those decisions. Each parent can decide what they feel is best for their situation”

