AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Region 16 Education Service Center announced Tuesday that Darryl Flusche, the superintendent for the Canyon Independent School District, was recently named the 2022 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

According to a news release from Region 16, the Superintendent of the Year program, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, has recognized superintendents throughout the state since 1984. Flusche will represent Region 16 in the state’s program.

Candidates are chosen for multiple reasons, including their leadership skills, their dedication to improving educational quality in their districts as well as their commitment to public involvement in education, the release said.

According to the release, the state committee will interview all the regional winners, including Flusche, in August and select five state finalists. The state’s Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards Convention.