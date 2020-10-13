Canyon ISD offers free meals to all students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD announced today that it applied for and received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free breakfast and lunch to all Canyon ISD students.

On-campus students will receive meals on-site, with only the first reimbursable meal at no cost. The second meal and a la carte items will remain at charge, according to the district.

Virtual learners will pick up to-go meals from Westover Park Junior High and Canyon Junior High from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

These no cost meals, the district says, will last until funds from the USDA are depleted.

