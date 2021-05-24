Canyon ISD hosts United Supermarkets for COVID-19 vaccination clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday, Canyon ISD hosted United Supermarkets for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It was open to the public for anyone looking to get vaccinated.

United Pharmacy offered these vaccinations at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High Monday starting at 4:30 PM with the event lasting until 8 PM.

The pharmacy will return on June 14th to administer the 2nd dose at the same campuses, after scheduling those second dose appointments Monday during the first event.

Canyon ISD said they hosted this event due to the Pfizer vaccine being approved for kids 12 and older.

United pharmacist Donna Forrester said its good to see people eager to get the vaccine.

“It’s great to see people wanting the vaccine so we can get back to more of a normal life, not having to wear masks, not have to worry who we might transmit the virus to or who we might get it from,” said Forrester.

They said after they open the doors, they saw a handful of people walk through the door ready to get a vaccine.

One of those individuals, Gabriel Barba said this vaccine gives him more freedom.

“I got my vaccine because I have asthma and I want to protect the people around me. My friends, my loved ones, and I just want to do more,” said Barba.

Forrester said it great to work with CISD to have these different to provide places where people can go to get vaccinated.

Forrester added that if you can’t make it on June 14th for your second shot, you can go to any United by appointment or walk up to receive your second dose.