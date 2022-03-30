AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District announced a set of public comment meetings were scheduled, surrounding the discussion of adopting health curriculum materials in the wake of new standards from the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The curriculum material includes topics such as human sexuality, child abuse, family and dating violence, and sex trafficking instruction.

According to the district announcement, the meetings will be held on April 4 and April 12, both at 5:30 p.m. in the District Support Center.

This comes after Canyon ISD board officials voted to keep the current teen Mental Health First Aid Program (tMHFA) at Canyon High School.

Those who wish to speak during the public comment meetings may sign up through email starting 72 hours before the meeting, until noon on the day of the meeting. The district said that those interested can sign up by contacting nikole.huber@canyonisd.net and including:

Email

Full name

Address

Phone number

The topic of the comment

Those interested may also sign up at the meeting location, said the district, from two hours before the meeting time until 15 minutes before the beginning of the meeting.

More information about the committee and scheduled meetings can be found here. Further, the district also supplied links to follow to learn more about the new TEA health education standards, and the resource options that are being reviewed.