CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students within the Canyon Independent School District are participating in “Competitive Edge” week in all of its schools this week.

According to a news release from the district, students throughout the district will help develop skills for success after graduation. This includes events like professional dress day as well as senior students participating in mock interviews with volunteers from various industries throughout the community.

Other skills that Canyon ISD students will learn throughout the week include communication, teamwork, adaptability, problem-solving, critical thinking and conflict resolution, the release said.

