Canyon ISD hosting an open house for one of its newest campuses

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD hosted an open house for one of its newest campuses.

The open house at Heritage Hill Elementary was held July 14.

The school’s future parents and students were able to explore the classrooms and collaborative areas.

The district broke ground on the new complex last year.

I would just say to come excited and come with an open mind. There are so many things to be able to do with the area that is great in this building. We’re super excited to have kids on our building. It’s so empty right now so we can’t wait to see their bright and shiny faces,” said Tina Finke, Principal of Heritage Hills Elementary.

Heritage Hills Elementary is located on 8200 Crestline.