Canyon ISD high school students offered engineering classes at West Texas A&M University

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon Independent School District has teamed up with West Texas A&M University’s Engineering department.

“A district our size it’s hard for us to offer that just because of the size of the district. Being able to use WT’s outstanding engineering staff I think it’s a win, win for both,” Marc Hamil, Director of Second Education for CISD, stated.

The Juniors and Seniors participating will be offered four classes within two years.

“If a student is able to participate for the full two years they’ll have 12 hours of engineering credit through WT when they graduate and get some really good hands on engineering experience, ” Hamil explained.

The idea is to prepare these future engineers before they go off to college by giving them a head start with not only the engineering field but also college experience.

“A few times a week they would actually go to WT and be in class. The days they’re not traveling to WT they will be back on campus similar to what a college student would do the days they don’t have class, studying and preparing for the next time block,” Hamil explained.

So far, the district and WT are still in the beginning phases of the program but they are hoping to have everything up and running come fall.