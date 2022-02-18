Canyon ISD Health Advisory Committee discussed the school curriculum on Tuesday and saw plenty of public comment from parents and the community.

The goal was for school officials to know how the community feels about parts of the curriculum.

“So my particular subcommittee was the Social and Emotional Awareness Subcommittee and we over the last few months have been discussing the use of teen mental health first aid as a curriculum supplemental curriculum within CISD,” said Blake Moore Chair, Social, And Emotional Wellness Subcommitee.