Canyon ISD getting $6.4 million in stimulus funding

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is getting $6.4 million in stimulus funding.

The Texas Education Association released those funds earlier this week and Canyon ISD received $6.4 million.

There are stipulations for how that money can be spent.

The district said they are currently building a plan to utilize those funds. They said that currently they know that 20% of it will be used to address the lag in learning caused by the pandemic.

“I think the funds are extremely important for school districts, I think they are giving something to the schools districts that we typically haven’t been given in the past so we have a great opportunity to address this lag in learning and get us back up to where we were before we had this epidemic,” said Heather Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operation.

One option Canyon ISD is planning to help students in the classroom is a summer enrichment program, some of the funding may be used for that.