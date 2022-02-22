CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently gave 20 students from the Canyon Independent School District scholarships after being part of an inaugural program put on between the two entities.

According to a news release from the university, 20 Canyon ISD student who are a part of the inaugural pre-engineering program with West Texas A&M University were awarded $550,000 in scholarships. Each student received two offers: one through the College of Engineering and another from the university as a whole, in case the student wants to pursue a different degree.

Through this program, Canyon ISD students took courses at West Texas A&M University, alongside university students, giving the students early access to the engineering field. Juniors and seniors at Canyon High and Randall High began this program last fall.

“This collaborative pre-engineering program between WT and CISD is the fruit of our commitment to being responsive to the needs of our region,” Emily Hunt, the dean of the university’s College of Engineering, said in the release. “With these scholarships, we are showing our commitment to pursuing top students into our engineering. These students are the best of the Panhandle and we want them at WT.”

For students to be a part of this program, the release states that the district must approve the students who apply. The students also have to meet certain math prerequisites and participate in dual-credit course offerings with Amarillo College.

“We are thrilled with this partnership and know that our students are extremely grateful for these generous scholarship offers and for the opportunity to take university-level courses to set themselves on a path to their future,” Marc Hamil, the director of secondary education for Canyon ISD, said in the release.

Officials with West Texas A&M University said this program is important to the regional economy as a whole.

“Our region needs engineers who intend to build a life in the Panhandle,” Brad Johnson, the university’s vice president for community college relations, said in the release. “Students who earn their degrees at WT are far more likely to stay in the region and provide the quality workforce needed for future prosperity — not just for themselves, but also for the rest of us.”