Canyon ISD Education Foundation hosts first ‘Scramble Fore Education’ golf tournament

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Education Foundation of Canyon Independent School District is set to host its first “Scramble fore Education” golf tournament on June 11.

Set for 8 a.m. at the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, dozens of golfers from the area are expected to be on-hand to participate in the four-person scramble.

“It’s a joy to be able to continue to support educational efforts through fundraising events like Scramble fore Education,” Education Foundation of Canyon ISD Executive Director Kelly Norman said. “With the help of our donors, we are committed to supporting Canyon ISD through impactful educational experiences every year.”

Established in 1999, the Education Foundation of Canyon ISD claims to be a non-profit organization supporting funding for programs aimed at the students and staff of Canyon ISD.