Canyon ISD cuts ribbon after making changes to Happy State Bank Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon held a community open house and ribbon cutting for the new CISD conference center and toured the changes that have been made to the stadium.

They are going to host prom events, and have others scheduled in the near future.

