Canyon ISD confirms COVID-19 exposure at Reeves-Hinger Elementary

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Canyon Independent School District has confirmed exposure to COVID-19 at Reeves-Hinger Elementary.

District administrators and health specialists said they are confident the exposure risk due to close contact is minimal because of the school district’s protocols requiring the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, staff, and administrators; and/or social distancing.

Canyon ISD said the identified affected areas at Reeves-Hinger Elementary will be deep cleaned. Due to the minimal exposure risk, face-to-face instruction will continue on these campuses,

The District said they would like to thank the parents of Canyon ISD for their support and sending their students to school in face coverings.

As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, the school distict said they are asking families at these schools watch for these COVID-19 symptoms:

· Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees F.

· Loss of taste or smell

· Cough

· Difficulty breathing

· Shortness of breath

· Fatigue

· Headache

· Chills

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Shaking or exaggerated shivering

· Significant muscle pain or ache

· Diarrhea

· Nausea or vomiting