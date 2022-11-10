AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD celebrates its recent success with teams and individuals being awarded champions and teams competing at State.

Canyon FAA

According to a CISD news release, The Canyon FAA team received an award for Scott Henderson competing in Ag. Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship, Tanner Owen who competed in Ag. Sales Placement and Sunny Cowley who competed in the Goat Production. All traveled to Indianapolis to compete and came away as champions.

CISD adds that Tyler Schoenenberger finished in the top four in Ag. Mechanics Design.

Courtesy of: Canyon ISD

Courtesy of: Canyon ISD

CISD cross county

The Canyon High School boys cross country team was crowned as state champions on Friday. The CHS girls cross county team finished fourth overall with Avery Brown crowned a state champion as an individual. The Randall Raiders girl’s cross-country team also medaled with bronze.

Courtesy of: Canyon ISD Courtesy of: Canyon ISD Courtesy of: Canyon ISD Courtesy of: Canyon ISD

CISD bands

The Canyon ISD bands dominate competition during the area meet with all three teams making it state. During the state meet, CISD finished with all three schools in the top 15. Canyon finished in 6th place, Randall finishes in 10th and West Plains finishes in 14th place.