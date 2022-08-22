CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District Board of Education released the agenda for its Aug. 22 special meeting, scheduled for 7 a.m. on Monday at the Canyon ISD District Support Center.

According to the agenda, the board will not only recognize visitors for public comment on agenda items, but also host public hearings on the 2022-2023 Budget, Proposed Tax Rate, and Use of Federal Funds Plan. That hearing will be followed by considering items related to the budget and tax rate, as well as accepting donations.

The full agenda for the meeting can be viewed below.

For the latest updates on local events, breaking news, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.