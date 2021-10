CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD appointed an interim board member for place one during the Oct. 18 regular meeting.

Claudia Burkett will be filling the vacancy left by Bruce Cobb.

Canyon ISD said Cobb shared his letter of resignation to the board during its Aug. 9 meeting. This comes after Cobb served 10 years on the district’s board.

Burkett will serve as an interim member until a special election next May.