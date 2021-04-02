Canyon ISD announces masks to be optional on Monday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Canyon Independent School District over social media, “masks are optional on April 5th.”

Quarantine rules, said the District, will remain the same.

Continued the announcement, “If students or staff are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID and does not have a mask on, everyone within 6 feet of them in class or other areas for 15 minutes or more will be quarantined.”

“Students or staff who have been fully immunized or confirmed positive case within 90 days do not have to be quarantined.”