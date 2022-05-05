CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District recently announced the 2021-22 Teachers of the Year at the elementary and secondary levels.

According to a news release from the district, Kristi Van Winkle from Lakeview Elementary was named Elementary District Teacher of the Year, and Aly Harmon from Canyon Junior High was named Secondary District Teacher of the Year.

This comes after each school voted for a Campus Teacher of the Year award, which was then submitted to a district-level committee. The committee then reviewed essays and observed the teachers in their classrooms to determine the District Teacher of the Year winners at both the elementary and secondary levels.

The 2021-22 Campus Teacher of the Year awards for each school within Canyon ISD are as follows:

Bailey Wise, Arden Road Elementary

Kara Renninger, City View Elementary

Katie Joy, Crestview Elementary

Lori Quirino, Gene Howe Elementary

Allison Moore, Heritage Hills Elementary

Lindsey Johnston, Hillside Elementary

Kristi Van Winkle, Lakeview Elementary

Mary Ann Christian, Reeves-Hinger Elementary

Jessica McCloskey, Spring Canyon Elementary

Sage Tilley, Sundown Lane Elementary

Maci Spillers, Canyon Intermediate

Angela Mackey, Greenways Intermediate

Kaylie Massie, Pinnacle Intermediate

Aly Harmon, Canyon Junior High

Katy Simerly, Westover Park Junior High

Amanda Bell, Canyon High School

Steve Pearson, Randall High School

Tori Trela, Midway Alternative High School

Myrum Yeager, Youth Center of the High Plains

For more information about Canyon ISD, visit the district’s website.