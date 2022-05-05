CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District recently announced the 2021-22 Teachers of the Year at the elementary and secondary levels.
According to a news release from the district, Kristi Van Winkle from Lakeview Elementary was named Elementary District Teacher of the Year, and Aly Harmon from Canyon Junior High was named Secondary District Teacher of the Year.
This comes after each school voted for a Campus Teacher of the Year award, which was then submitted to a district-level committee. The committee then reviewed essays and observed the teachers in their classrooms to determine the District Teacher of the Year winners at both the elementary and secondary levels.
The 2021-22 Campus Teacher of the Year awards for each school within Canyon ISD are as follows:
- Bailey Wise, Arden Road Elementary
- Kara Renninger, City View Elementary
- Katie Joy, Crestview Elementary
- Lori Quirino, Gene Howe Elementary
- Allison Moore, Heritage Hills Elementary
- Lindsey Johnston, Hillside Elementary
- Kristi Van Winkle, Lakeview Elementary
- Mary Ann Christian, Reeves-Hinger Elementary
- Jessica McCloskey, Spring Canyon Elementary
- Sage Tilley, Sundown Lane Elementary
- Maci Spillers, Canyon Intermediate
- Angela Mackey, Greenways Intermediate
- Kaylie Massie, Pinnacle Intermediate
- Aly Harmon, Canyon Junior High
- Katy Simerly, Westover Park Junior High
- Amanda Bell, Canyon High School
- Steve Pearson, Randall High School
- Tori Trela, Midway Alternative High School
- Myrum Yeager, Youth Center of the High Plains
For more information about Canyon ISD, visit the district’s website.