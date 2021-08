CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is partnering with United Pharmacy to offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to CISD students, families and community members. According to the district’s Facebook page, students must be 12 and older to receive a vaccine.

Those who want to participate in the event will have two options to choose from to receive inoculation. For more information, call United Pharmacy in Canyon at 806-655-5757.