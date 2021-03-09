Canyon ISD and Dumas ISD to eliminate masks as a requirement for students and staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple local school districts have now voted to eliminate masks as a requirement for students and staff within their buildings.

On Monday, March 8th, both Dumas ISD and Canyon ISD made the decision to make face coverings optional in the near future.

In fact, according to Dumas ISD Superintendent Monty Hysinger, shared that students and school employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings, beginning this Thursday, March 9th.

This decision was established last night at the Dumas ISD Board Meeting, when the board voted 6-0 to discontinue the requirement.

However, Hysinger said that even after the mask requirement is eliminated on Thursday, anybody who wants to continue to wear a mask still can. Additionally, he noted that the school district will continue to limit visitation to Dumas ISD campuses, like they have done all school year.

Hysinger said they will also continue to work closely with local health authorities.

“I’ve only had a few reach out to me. It was about 50/50. Half are in support, half would rather see the mask stay in place. We feel like that through personal choice that people who want the mask can continue to use the mask,” said Hysinger.

The DISD Superintendent shared that in approximately the past four weeks, the school has had zero positive COVID-19 cases from their students and/or staff.

As for Canyon ISD, Superintendent Darryl Flusche shared that the decision from the Board of Trustees was to eliminate masks as a requirement for students and staff in their school buildings.

This change for Canyon ISD will go into affect on April 5th.

Flusche also shared that even after the mask requirement is eliminated, anybody within the school district who wants to continue to wear a mask can.

Additionally, Flusche shared that beginning today, every CISD employee would have the chance to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination, if they choose to receive it, at each one of their campuses.

This being a primary reason the school district will not be rescinding the district’s mask requirement until next month.

“By the time that the second shot could have been available to them, if they chose to do that, then April 5th would come so it would allow all of our school staff to have both vaccinations completed by the April 5th date,” explained Flusche.

Flusche continued that the district will be monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines, and if they see an upswing in those number, the school district will have to make further decisions in the future.

As for Hereford ISD, their school board also met Monday night and voted to “indefinitely postpone the lifting of the district’s COVID-19 mask policy.”