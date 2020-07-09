Canyon ISD adapting to TEA guidelines

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD said it is thrilled about having students and staff back on campus, but safety is of the utmost importance.

The district will also be conducting regular disinfecting and cleaning of all school buildings.

“We want to be prepared for all students to come back to school,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche. “All staff coming back to school and for those who have circumstances, we’re gonna be able to accomodate with our virtual learning option.”

School for Canyon ISD starts on August 19.

When we reached out to Amarillo ISD, they told us that they are still in the process of working through the guidelines.

Hear more from Canyon ISD below:

More from MyHighPlains.com: