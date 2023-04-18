CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District recognized its teachers today.

CISD held its “Teacher of the Year” reception at the conference center. Teachers from all 21 campuses were honored.

We get to celebrate the campus-level teachers of the year. We have 21 schools so we’re recognizing all of those campus teachers of the year,” said Dr. Darryl Flusche CISD superintendent. “You know our teachers, they just give their all, they give their best every day for our kids, and to honor those teachers who are excelling amongst their peers, what a great opportunity to do that.”

Jennifer Maxwell, from Sundown Lane Elementary, and Jenniffer Aduddell, from West Plains High Schoo,l were named “Teacher of the Year.”