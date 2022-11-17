CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced that the city recently hired a new planning and development director from New York.

Officials detailed that Lucas Raley will take over for the retired former Planning & Development Director Danny Cornelius. National applications were received and reviewed since March as Raley was ultimately chosen for the position.

Raley, according to officials, received his bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Studies and a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Cornell University. In addition, Raley had previously worked as the Planning and Program Manager for Thoma Development Consultants and went on to receive a certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“I wanted to come back home to Texas and to be somewhere that was growing so that I

could be part of the development,” said Raley. “It is so exciting to see the possibilities of what is

to come with Canyon.”

Officials noted that the position entails city planning, floodplain administration, code enforcement, building safety and permitting.

“Lucas brings a new aspect to our team in Planning and Development,” said Canyon City

Manager Joe Price. “We have focused on planning over the last few years at the city

administration level, but have never had a dedicated staff member that specialized in rural and

urban planning. Lucas’s leadership will help us bridge that gap with his experience, education,

and credentials in planning.”