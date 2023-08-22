CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Canyon Independent School District officials, Canyon High School was put under lockdown on Tuesday morning due to, as of 10:40 a.m., an investigation into an alleged bomb threat.

The district said that law enforcement authorities and administration officials were “sweeping all exterior areas and preparing students to evacuate the building so interior areas can be checked.”

“Parents, do not come to the campus at this time,” said Canyon ISD, “All students are safe.”

Canyon ISD said that law enforcement officials were on campus and that students were being evacuated to football and practice areas, which will be monitored by law enforcement.

“Law enforcement tells us this may be a copycat situation, related to yesterday’s incident at Amarillo High,” said Canyon ISD, referencing the Monday lockout at the Amarillo High School campus due to another alleged bomb threat.