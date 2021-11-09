Canyon High School Robotics Team hosts Sponsor Night

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon High School Robotics Team hosted a sponsor night to thank the sponsors and parents who supported the robotics team this year.

The team also took the opportunity to explain what the team has to do every year ahead of the competition.

They also explained that students can log up to eight hundred hours of work in about eight weeks for the projects they have making everything from engineering notebooks, marketing strategies, and the robot itself.

During the event, the marketing team ran through their presentation for those attending and displayed the robot they designed and created.