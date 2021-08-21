Canyon High School hosts annual March-A-Thon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over in Canyon Saturday morning, you may have heard the sounds of the Canyon High School Soaring Pride Band fill the air as they continue the tradition of the March-A-Thon.

The band would walk ten miles around the city of Canyon, with the final stop being the Randall County Courthouse on the square for a concert.

Eric Rath, band director at Canyon High School said March-A-Thon has been going on for more than 20 years and said this is a way to connect back to the community.

“So when our community sees at football games, we are very much a fixture there. But we run a curricular parallel to that, so we do things like a concert on the square, it just one more opportunity for us to connect back to the community,” said Rath.

March-A-Thon helps raise funds for the band that will be used throughout the year.

Rath said the addition of the concert on the square started last year after they weren’t able to do their preview concert.

“A year ago when you couldn’t do a whole lot because of COVID restrictions, this was one of the very first big community events that anybody got to experience right as school was starting and I got a lot of feedback that day that it was fun to hear the band and see it in this setting,” said Rath.

Diego Reyes, junior drum major with the Canyon High School Soaring Pride Band added the community loves the event and what the event offers students.

“I think the response is usually positive. I think they like what we are doing. We are out here marching and playing for them and I think they see how hard we are working in the sun, they are just like ‘wow! This is amazing, I like what they are doing and fundraising out here for their own program,'” said Reyes.

Reyes said to him, March-A-Thon is one of the hardest parts of the year as a member of the band.

In addition to Canyon High School, Saturday morning, the Amarillo High School marching band also held their own March-A-Thon, where they played around the Puckett Neighborhood.