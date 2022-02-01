CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is a lot of information out there for students who are preparing for post high-school life and sometimes that info can be hard to find.

“We tried to make a one-stop shop for seniors to go to,” said Cenee Precure, Canyon High School College & Career Advisor.

Precure is talking about a new website that her and a student created, which helps students with their post-high school life.

“Whether it’s college, career or military, I think we have an abundance of information. But it’s all over the place and I think we just really needed to find a central place. When I talked to them earlier on in the year. We can talk about FAFSA. We can talk about college applications. We can talk about all those things but then when it actually comes time for them to do it, then they go I know you told me about this but I don’t know where to go to find it,” said Precure.

FAFSA and college application help are just a small slice of what all the website has to offer, including links to local military recruiters, job fairs and what they are looking for from the student.

Though it’s still in its early stages, Precure hopes the website catches on with students for generations to come.

“If I can at least get two or three of them using it and they to the next student like hey I can’t find this information that they can direct them to the website. Why don’t you try here first and hopefully it can be that spot that whether I’m looking for a career or I’m exploring some options or I just need a job right now or I need help on that FAFSA that’s required this year. They know they can go there first and get some information that might help them immediately,” said Precure.

Precure wanted to re-iterate that the website is still a work in progress and that they’re continuing to work on it to make it more user and student-friendly.

If you’d like to check out the website, click here.