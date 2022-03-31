CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As fires rage throughout the Texas Panhandle, the Canyon Fire Department replaced the old Outdoor Warning Siren on top of West Texas A&M University’s Classroom Center on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Canyon Fire Department.



The old siren (left) in comparison to the new siren (right). Images courtesy of the Canyon Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The old siren ran on radio frequencies which, the fire department said, was installed in the 60s or 70s, while the new siren can now be digitally run and tested in partnership with the city of Amarillo’s Office of Emergency Management.