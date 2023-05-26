(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 26, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Canyon Fire Department advised community members to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ on Friday morning after a high-water rescue following heavy rains.

According to the department, crews conducted a high-water rescue in the area of Gordon Cummings Road on Friday morning after roads were flooding due to local creeks running over capacity. The department advised motorists to avoid driving through water that is over a roadway.

This reminder comes after a Thursday morning water rescue in Perryton, during which Perryton officials said a driver encountered around six inches of water on the roadway that caused them to hydroplane.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, officials with the Curry County Road Department reported road closures and a significant amount of road damage due to flooding on Thursday and requested that drivers “exercise extreme caution” due to potential hazards from the ongoing rain in the region.

As of Friday morning, multiple counties across the High Plains were experiencing flood advisories, with community members warned to be mindful of road conditions and allow for route adjustments when necessary.