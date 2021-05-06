Canyon Fire Department hosts PFFMA convention

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the Canyon Fire Department (CFD) hosted the Panhandle Firemen’s Fire Marshal’s Association (PFFMA) Annual Convention.

Held this past weekend, the Convention included different fire departments competing against one another in games, a business meeting, memorial service for firefighters, and a banquet with a live and silent auction. The fundraisers for the year also included a golf ball drop from an Apollo MedFlight helicopter, according to the CFD.

“We love bringing people to town and showing off Canyon,” said Vince Whitfill, CFD’s Captain. “We have a lot to offer here, and it’s nice to show off Canyon Fire also. Everyone likes the small-town atmosphere we provide and it makes everyone feel at home.”

In attendance were PFFMA members including Canyon FD, Dalhart FD, Floydada FD, Hartley Fire & EMS, Ralls FD, Randall Co FD, Tulia FD, West Carlisle FD, Shamrock FD, TEEX (Henry Perry), Muleshoe FD, Channing FD, Fritch FD, White Deer FD, Abernathy FD, Potter Co FD, Motley Co/Matador FD, and New Deal FD.

According to CFD’s report, the auction raised over $10,000 towards the Association for their general and Relief funds. The Relief Fund is noted as going to family members of firefighters who are injured during the job, or for hospital expenses.

More information on the Association can be found here.