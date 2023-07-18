CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District said the Canyon Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn on Wednesday, July 19 to the south of Canyon ISD’s Happy State Bank Stadium.
CISD said the purpose of the controlled burn is to clear brush in the area.
“Residents may notice smoke during the burn. Please be assured that this operation is carefully monitored and poses no risk to the stadium or nearby areas,” said CISD in a news release.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.